Costco (COST) Posts Decent Comparable Sales Growth in January

Costco Wholesale Corporation's growth strategies, better price management and decent membership trends have been contributing to its performance. Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding this Issaquah, WA-based company in registering decent sales numbers. Markedly, comparable sales continued to display strength in January. Digging Into Comparable Sales
Costco’s comparable sales for the retail month of January — the five-week period ended Feb 4, 2024 — advanced 2.7%. This followed an increase of 8.5% and 3.5% registered in December and November, respectively. Comparable sales for January reflect an improvement of 1.6%, 6.2% and 5.1% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.
Excluding the impacts of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the month under discussion rose 3.4% on improvements of 2.2%, 6.6% and 6.3% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively. We note that Costco's comparable e-commerce sales increased 21% year over year. Excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, the metric rose 20.9% year over year. Costco's net sales increased 4.5% to $22.08 billion for the retail month of January from $21.13 billion last year. This followed an improvement of 9.9% and 5.1% witnessed in December and November, respectively.
Costco continues to be one of the dominant warehouse retailers based on the expanse and quality of merchandise offered. The company's distinctive membership business model and pricing power set it apart from traditional players. Membership fees increased 8.2% to $1,082 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company ended the quarter with 72 million paid household members.
Wrapping Up
Through a calculated approach that involves identifying untapped markets and tailoring offerings to meet customer preferences, Costco has managed to deepen its roots. This retail bellwether has been steadily expanding its footprint through new club openings in the domestic and international markets. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.
We believe a favorable product mix, membership growth, pricing power and strong liquidity should benefit Costco. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced 28.8% in the past six months compared with the Retail – Discount Stores industry's rise of 19%.
Here, we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely
Casey's General Stores, Vital Farms and Ollie's Bargain.
