Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Wyndham (WH) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Wyndham Hotels (WH - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, reflecting an increase of 25% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $317.24 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wyndham metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Royalties and franchise fees' at $125.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Marketing, reservation and loyalty' should arrive at $124.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- License and other fees' reaching $27.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Other' should come in at $34.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Management and other fees' to come in at $2.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.9% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Rooms' will reach 871,583. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 842,500.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total RevPAR' of $40.33. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39.86 in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Wyndham have demonstrated returns of -0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>