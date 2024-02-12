We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Monarch Casino (MCRI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Monarch Casino (MCRI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, reflecting a decline of 8.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $119.33 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Monarch Casino metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $5.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Hotel' will reach $16.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Food and beverage' of $29.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.7% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Casino' at $68.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Monarch Casino here>>>
Shares of Monarch Casino have experienced a change of +6.5% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MCRI is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>