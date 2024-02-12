We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. Revenues are expected to be $50.15 million, down 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Adaptive Biotechnologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Immune Medicine' should arrive at $20.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Total MRD' will reach $31.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.4% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Immune Medicine revenue - Service' reaching $7.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Immune Medicine revenue - Collaboration' to reach $15.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.8%.
