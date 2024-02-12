Wall Street analysts expect Southern Co. (
Image: Bigstock
Southern Co. (SO) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Southern Co. (SO - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 126.9%. Revenues are expected to be $7.74 billion, up 9.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Southern Co. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Southern Power' stands at $661.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.9% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas' will reach $1.95 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Alabama Power' to come in at $2.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.5% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power' reaching $2.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.8% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power' will likely reach $442.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Income Available to Common- Southern Company Gas' should come in at $171.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56 million.
Analysts forecast 'Net Income Available to Common- Southern Power' to reach $90.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Income Available to Common- Mississippi Power' at $36.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Income Available to Common- Alabama Power' will reach $300.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Southern Co. here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Southern Co. have returned -6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Currently, SO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>