Gear Up for Alnylam (ALNY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $1.20 per share, indicating an increase of 28.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $443.97 million, representing an increase of 32.5% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alnylam metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Product revenues, net' at $339.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.6%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues from research collaborators' of $98.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Product Revenues- Givlaari' stands at $59.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo' reaching $32.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Product Revenues- Onpattro' to reach $75.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38.5%.
Over the past month, Alnylam shares have recorded returns of -12.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALNY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>