Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Roku (ROKU) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Roku (ROKU - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 61.8%. Revenues are expected to be $959.66 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Roku metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Platform' to come in at $812.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Active Accounts' will reach 79.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 70 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'ARPU' at $39.98. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41.68 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Streaming Hours' stands at 28.44 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 23.9 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Platform' should come in at $430.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $407.98 million.
Shares of Roku have experienced a change of +11.3% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ROKU is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.