We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bright Horizons (BFAM) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $588.63 million, increasing 11.2% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bright Horizons metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Full service center-based child care' will reach $436.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Educational advisory services' will reach $35.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Back-up care' stands at $118.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income from operations- Educational advisory services' will likely reach $10.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.86 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Income from operations- Back-up care' at $36.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.81 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bright Horizons here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Bright Horizons have returned +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Currently, BFAM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>