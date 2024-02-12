We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Avient (AVNT) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Avient (AVNT - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.5%. Revenues are expected to be $709.35 million, down 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Avient metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Specialty Engineered Materials' stands at $253.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Color Additives and Inks' reaching $458.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income (Loss)- Color Additives and Inks' will reach $59.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.30 million in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income (Loss)- Specialty Engineered Materials' will likely reach $30.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35.20 million.
Over the past month, shares of Avient have returned -1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Currently, AVNT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.