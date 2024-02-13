We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $30.49, indicating a -0.72% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.97% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.6% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2024.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.92% lower. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.56, which means Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
