Global Ship Lease (GSL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.88, moving +1.7% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.
The the stock of containership owner has risen by 0.59% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Global Ship Lease in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $2.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.35%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $171.54 million, showing a 3.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Global Ship Lease is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Global Ship Lease is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.19.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.