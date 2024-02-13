We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PPL (PPL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
PPL (PPL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $26.30, indicating a +1.66% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 4.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 5.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.78%.
The upcoming earnings release of PPL will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 16, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.38, indicating a 35.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.08 billion, indicating a 9.13% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Currently, PPL is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PPL has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.09 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.08.
It's also important to note that PPL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.