Watts Water (WTS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Watts Water (WTS - Free Report) reported revenue of $547.5 million, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.97, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $532.39 million, representing a surprise of +2.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Watts Water performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $128 million compared to the $124.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $387 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $375.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
  • Geographic Revenue- APMEA: $32.50 million compared to the $32.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.1% year over year.
Shares of Watts Water have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

