Teradata (TDC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Teradata (TDC - Free Report) reported $457 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $447.75 million, representing a surprise of +2.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teradata performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Total: $1.57 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Public Cloud: $528 million versus $547.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Perpetual software licenses and hardware: $12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.4%.
  • Revenue- Recurring: $372 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $365.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
  • Revenue- Consulting services: $73 million versus $72.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.
  • Gross profit- Recurring: $264 million compared to the $264.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- Consulting services: $10 million versus $8.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Perpetual software licenses and hardware: $4 million compared to the -$1.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Teradata have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

