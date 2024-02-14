See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Cambiar SMID Fund Investor (CAMMX - Free Report) has a 0.92% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. CAMMX is a Mid Cap Value mutual fund, which targets medium-sized companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 13.44% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Fidelity New Millennium (FMILX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FMILX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund. In order to increase diversification, these funds have holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels. With five-year annualized performance of 15.33%, expense ratio of 0.86% and management fee of 0.38%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Janus Henderson Europe Focus I (HFEIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.05%. Management fee: 1%. Five year annual return: 14.7%. HFEIX is a Europe - Equity mutual fund investing in stocks across the vast European continent.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.