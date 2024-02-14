We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Barnes Group (B) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Barnes Group (B - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, reflecting a decline of 32.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $419.75 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.9%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Barnes Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Industrial' will likely reach $198.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Aerospace' should arrive at $221.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +103.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Industrial- Non-GAAP' at $14.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.20 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Barnes Group here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Barnes Group have returned +12.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, B carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>