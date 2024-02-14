We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for American Axle (AXL) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 128.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.47 billion, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 20% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some American Axle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Metal Forming' at $534.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Driveline' to reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Metal Forming' reaching $63.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Driveline' will reach $87.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $126.70 million.
