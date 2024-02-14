Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Restaurant Brands (QSR - Free Report) reported $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 billion, representing a surprise of +1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales - BK - Global: 6.3% versus 6.1% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Comparable Sales - TH - Global: 8.4% versus 3.9% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Comparable sales growth-PLK: 5.5% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Restaurant Count - BK - Global: 7,144 versus 19,367 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Advertising revenues and other services: $313 million compared to the $304.63 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year.
  • Sales: $767 million compared to the $775.30 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
  • Franchise and property revenues: $740 million compared to the $729.55 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- FHS: $51 million versus $44.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.7% change.
  • System-wide sales- TH: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • System-wide sales- PLK: $1.50 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion.
  • System-wide sales- FHS: $298 million versus $313.25 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- PLK (Popeyes brand): $182 million compared to the $188.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Restaurant Brands here>>>

Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise