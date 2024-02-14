Back to top

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS - Free Report) reported $1.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.8%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion, representing a surprise of +0.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GlobalFoundries Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Wafer shipments: 552 versus 586 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Smart Mobile Devices: $765 million versus $767.12 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Communications Infrastructure & Datacenter: $144 million compared to the $148.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Non-Wafer and Corporate Other Revenue: $221 million versus $209.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Automotive: $318 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $306.59 million.
  • Personal Computing: $84 million versus $41.90 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Home and Industrial IoT: $322 million versus $377.22 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

