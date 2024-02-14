Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wesco International (WCC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wesco International (WCC - Free Report) reported $5.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $2.65 for the same period compares to $4.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.57 billion, representing a surprise of -1.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -30.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wesco International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Electrical & Electronic Solutions: $2.08 billion versus $2.13 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.
  • Revenue- Utility & Broadband Solutions: $1.60 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
  • Revenue- Communications & Security Solutions: $1.79 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$118.60 million versus -$108.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- UBS: $166.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $189.28 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- CSS: $173.30 million versus $176.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- EES: $164 million versus $182.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wesco International here>>>

Shares of Wesco International have returned +13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise