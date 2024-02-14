Incyte (
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Incyte (INCY) Q4 Earnings
Incyte (INCY - Free Report) reported $1.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $1.06 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was -12.40%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Incyte performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net product revenues- Iclusig: $27.13 million compared to the $26.79 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
- Net product revenues- Opzelura: $109.24 million compared to the $102.90 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +78.3% year over year.
- Net product revenues- Jakafi: $695.13 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $701.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
- Revenues- Product revenues: $861.73 million versus $860.68 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.
- Net product revenues- Minjuvi: $8.99 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $8.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +87%.
- Net product revenues- Pemazyre: $20.65 million versus $19.86 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change.
- Royalty revenues- Tabrecta: $4.68 million compared to the $5.10 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
- Royalty revenues- Jakavi: $103.89 million versus $101.51 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.
- Revenues- Product royalty revenues: $149.61 million versus $148.32 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
- Royalty revenues- Olumiant: $40.36 million versus $38.18 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.
- Milestone and contract revenues: $2 million versus $15.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -93.3% change.
- Net product revenues- Zynyz: $0.58 million compared to the $0.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Incyte have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.