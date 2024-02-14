Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC - Free Report) reported $123.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.7%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $131.7 million, representing a surprise of -6.49%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SITE CENTERS CORP. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income- Percentage and overage rent: $1.95 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.4%.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Recoveries: $30.25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $122.74 million compared to the $131.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Lease termination fees: $0.02 million compared to the $0.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -91.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Ancillary and other rental income: $2 million compared to the $1.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Minimum rents: $81.09 million versus $90.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.
  • Revenues- Other property revenues: $0.41 million versus $0.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.9% change.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Ground lease minimum rents: $5.73 million compared to the $6.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.1% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.92 versus $0.03 estimated by seven analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for SITE CENTERS CORP. here>>>

Shares of SITE CENTERS CORP. have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise