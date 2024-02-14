Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bruker (BRKR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bruker (BRKR - Free Report) reported $854.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $830.68 million, representing a surprise of +2.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bruker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic revenue growth - Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI): 15.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8%.
  • Organic revenue growth - Total: 15.9% versus 8.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Organic revenue growth - Bruker Energy & Supercon Tech (BEST): 20.3% versus 7.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$4.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$2.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +87%.
  • Revenue- Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST): $75.20 million compared to the $68.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.7% year over year.
Shares of Bruker have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

