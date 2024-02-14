We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AutoNation (AN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
AutoNation (AN - Free Report) reported $6.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $5.02 for the same period compares to $6.37 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.65 billion, representing a surprise of +1.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.85.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AutoNation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for AutoNation here>>>
- Unit sales - Total - Retail: 125,623 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 130,206.
- Revenue per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle: $52,000 versus $50,822.40 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle: $27,338 versus $27,449.46 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance: $2,674 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2,771.72.
- Unit sales - Used Vehicle - Retail: 65,151 compared to the 67,951 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Other: $6.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.7%.
- Revenue- New Vehicle: $3.37 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.
- Revenue- Parts and service: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.
- Revenue- Finance and insurance net: $347.40 million compared to the $358.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Used Vehicle: $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%.
- Revenue- Used Vehicle- Retail: $1.78 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.
- Revenue- Used Vehicle- Wholesale: $124.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $153.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19%.
Shares of AutoNation have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.