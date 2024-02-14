Penske Automotive Group ( PAG Quick Quote PAG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.45 per share, which decreased 18% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66. The company registered net sales of $7.27 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.19 billion. The top line rose 4% from the year-ago quarter's level. Penske’s gross profit in the reported quarter remained flat on a year-over-year basis at $1.18 billion. The operating income contracted 20.8% to $265.7 million. Foreign currency transactions benefited revenues by $130 million and had a negligible impact on net income and earnings per share (EPS). In the reported quarter, same-store retail units rose 9% year over year to 116,700. Within the Retail Automotive segment, same-store new-vehicle revenues were up 7.6% to $2.97 billion. Same-store used-vehicle revenues decreased 1% to $1.95 billion. Segmental Performance
Penske (PAG) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Raises Dividend
Penske Automotive Group (PAG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.45 per share, which decreased 18% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66. The company registered net sales of $7.27 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.19 billion. The top line rose 4% from the year-ago quarter's level.
Penske’s gross profit in the reported quarter remained flat on a year-over-year basis at $1.18 billion. The operating income contracted 20.8% to $265.7 million. Foreign currency transactions benefited revenues by $130 million and had a negligible impact on net income and earnings per share (EPS).
In the reported quarter, same-store retail units rose 9% year over year to 116,700. Within the Retail Automotive segment, same-store new-vehicle revenues were up 7.6% to $2.97 billion. Same-store used-vehicle revenues decreased 1% to $1.95 billion.
Segmental Performance
In the reported period, revenues in the Retail Automotive segment came in at $6.18 billion, up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter's level. The figure also beat our estimate of $5.81 billion. The outperformance resulted from higher-than-expected revenues from new and used vehicles. Gross profit of $1 billion fell 0.6% year over year but came ahead of our estimate of $960.5 million.
Revenues in the Retail Commercial Truck segment decreased 5.2% to $904.8 million and fell short of our estimate of $967 million. Gross profit in the segment was $143.2 million, up from $138.2 million in the year-earlier quarter. The figure also beat our expectation of $134.9 million.
The Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other segment’s revenues in the reported quarter increased 34.7% to $189.4 million and topped our estimate of $148.5 million. Gross profit came in at $42.5 million, up from $36.2 million in the year-ago period and higher than our estimate of $36.5 million.
Financial Tidbits
In the quarter under review, SG&A costs totaled $844.1 million, up 3.5% year over year. As of Dec 31, 2023, Penske had cash and cash equivalents of $96.4 million, down from $106.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The long-term debt amounted to $1.42 billion, down from $1.55 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.
During the quarter under discussion, PAG repurchased 0.1 million shares of common stock for $17.6 million. As of Dec 31, 2023, $215.5 million of stock repurchase authorization remained outstanding.
Penske increased dividend by 10% to 87 cents per share, to be paid out on Mar 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of Feb 15, 2024.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
PAG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) , Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) and Oshkosh Corporation (OSK - Free Report) . MOD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while MBGAF & OSK carry Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 4% and 67.2%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 22 cents each in the past seven days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBGAF’s 2023 sales implies year-over-year growth of 5.8%. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have moved up by a penny and 30 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 6.7% and 4%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 16 cents and 29 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.