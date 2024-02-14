Nasdaq (NDAQ) Expands Its Risk Platform in Asia With KKPS

Nasdaq ( NDAQ Quick Quote NDAQ - Free Report) recently announced that its risk platform will be adopted by Kiatnakin Phatra Securities (KKPS). NDAQ has signed a multi-year agreement with KKPS, which is the largest institutional broker in Thailand. KKPS is the first client to adopt NDAQ’s risk solution in Asia. This new risk platform will aid in assessing real-time risk capability for clients.
This move bodes well for NDAQ as its previous experience with serving clients across Europe and the United States will aid in expanding its offerings to broker-dealers and banks in Asia. NDAQ’s risk platform will provide a better understanding of risk across client trading and proprietary portfolios to clients. Moreover, NDAQ’s detailed analytics will aid in real-time decision making. More partnerships in this area will boost its Financial Technology segment’s revenues.
This move comes at an opportune time as an increase in participation and market volumes will require sophisticated risk management tools, aiding NDAQ’s top line. This move highlights Nasdaq’s strategy to rely more on income generated from stable streams than other sources, such as trading income. NDAQ, with this collaboration, is further strengthening its existing alliance with KKPS. KKPS has been using NDAQ’s Trade Surveillance technology to solidify people’s trust and bring more transparency to the market.
NDAQ aims to become a financial services-based company, owing to which it acquired Adenza in 2023. NDAQ’s risk platform will aid in navigating complex markets, achieving overnight liquidity, protecting clients and enhancing capital efficiency. It will also be able to scale quickly in times of significant market volatility. Moreover, new functionalities are provided to clients every three weeks, enabling agile business development cycles.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Nasdaq currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past three months, the stock has gained 7% compared with the industry's rise of 10.9%.
