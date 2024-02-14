Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s ( HWM Quick Quote HWM - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents. The bottom line improved 39.5% year over year. Total revenues of $1.73 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The top line increased 14.4% from the year-ago quarter. The rise was backed by an improved commercial aerospace market. Segmental Details
Howmet (HWM) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s (HWM - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents. The bottom line improved 39.5% year over year.
Total revenues of $1.73 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The top line increased 14.4% from the year-ago quarter. The rise was backed by an improved commercial aerospace market.
Segmental Details
The Engine Products segment’s revenues totaled $852 million, representing 49.2% of net revenues in the quarter under review. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues increased 16%, driven by growth in the commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, industrial gas turbine, and oil and gas markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Engine Products revenues was pegged at $811 million.
The Fastening Systems segment generated revenues of $360 million, accounting for 20.8% of net revenues in the reported quarter. Revenues increased 26% year over year, driven by growth in the commercial aerospace market, including emerging wide-body aircraft recovery and the commercial transportation market. The consensus estimate for Fastening Systems’ revenues was pegged at $345 million.
The Engineered Structures segment’s revenues, representing 14.1% of net revenues, increased 6% year over year to $244 million. The results benefited from growth in the commercial aerospace market, including emerging wide-body aircraft recovery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Engineered Structures’ revenues was pegged at $227 million.
The Forged Wheels segment’s revenues totaled $275 million, representing 15.9% of net revenues in the quarter under review. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues increased 3%, driven by growth in the commercial transportation market. The consensus estimate for Forged Wheels’ revenues was pegged at $273 million.
Margin Profile
In the reported quarter, Howmet’s cost of goods sold increased 14.4% year over year to $1.2 billion. Selling, general, administrative and other expenses increased 31.8% year over year to $83 million. Research and development expenses were $9 million.
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items, in the reported quarter was $409 million, up 23.6% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 170 basis points year over year to 23.6%. Operating income increased 48.2% year over year to $326 million. The operating income margin in the quarter was 18.8%, up 430 basis points year over year. Net interest expenses totaled $52 million, down 8.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the fourth quarter of 2023, Howmet had cash and cash equivalents of $610 million compared with $791 million at the end of December 2022. Long-term debt (less amount due within one year) was $3.5 billion compared with $4.2 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2022.
In 2023, Howmet generated net cash of $901 million from operating activities compared with $733 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital spending totaled $219 million compared with $193 million spent a year ago. Free cash flow was $682 million in the period.
Howmet, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), paid out dividends of $73 million in 2023 compared with $44 million in the year-ago period. Also, it repurchased shares worth $250 million in the year compared with the $400-million buyback made a year ago. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Q1 Outlook
For the first quarter of 2024, Howmet expects revenues of $1.73-$1.75 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.72 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $395 million and $405 million, whereas the margin is anticipated to be 22.8-23.1%. Adjusted earnings per share are estimated to be 50-52 cents. The mid-point of the guided range — 51 cents — lies above the consensus estimate of adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents.
2024 Outlook
Howmet predicts revenues of $7.0-$7.2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is $7.05 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $1.60-$1.67 billion. The margin is projected to be 22.9-23.2%.
Adjusted earnings per share are forecast to be $2.1-$2.2 per share. The consensus estimate of adjusted earnings per share is $2.17. The free cash flow is expected to be $700-$770 million for 2024.
Performance of Other Companies
Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Dec 31, 2023) adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. The bottom line surged 4.5% year over year driven by strong momentum in each of its segments.
In the fiscal first quarter, Tetra Tech generated adjusted revenues of $1.2 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 37.3%. Adjusted net revenues (adjusted revenues minus subcontractor costs) were $1.0 billion, up 37.8% year over year. Tetra Tech’s revenues exceeded the consensus estimate of $974 million.
A. O. Smith Corporation’s (AOS - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The bottom line jumped 13% year over year, driven by the continued strong demand for residential water heaters in North America.
Net sales of $988.1 million narrowly missed the consensus estimate of $989 million. However, the top line increased 5.6% year over year.
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40. Earnings increased 3.4% year over year.
The company’s revenues of $3.98 billion missed the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The top line inched up 0.3% year over year due to a favorable foreign currency translation of 1.2%. However, organic sales decreased 0.5% and divestitures reduced revenues by 0.4%.