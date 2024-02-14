Back to top

Compared to Estimates, FirstEnergy (FE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

FirstEnergy (FE - Free Report) reported $3.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +3.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FirstEnergy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Electric Distribution Deliveries - Actual: 34,912 MWh versus the three-analyst average estimate of 35,424.36 MWh.
  • Revenue- Regulated Distribution: $2.64 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by Operation- Total Corporate/Other & Reconciling Adjustments: -$54 million compared to the -$57.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total External Revenues: $3.15 billion compared to the $3.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Regulated Transmission: $564 million versus $508.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of FirstEnergy have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

