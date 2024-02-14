Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Topgolf Callaway (MODG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG - Free Report) reported $897.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of -$0.30 for the same period compares to -$0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $865.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.34, the EPS surprise was +11.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Topgolf Callaway performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Topgolf: $439 million compared to the $425.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Apparel: $181.90 million versus $185.73 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Gear, Accessories & Other: $76.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $67.67 million.
  • Net Revenues- Active Lifestyle: $258.70 million compared to the $253.40 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Golf Balls: $39.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $139.39 million.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Golf Clubs: $160.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $51.54 million.
  • Net Revenues- Golf Equipment: $199.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $190.93 million.
  • Net Revenues- Products: $461.90 million versus $445.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Services: $435.20 million compared to the $418 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Topgolf other business lines: $16.80 million versus $20.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues by Category- Venues: $422.20 million versus $404.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Golf Equipment: -$19.90 million versus $2.67 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Topgolf Callaway have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

