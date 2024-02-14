Back to top

Compared to Estimates, IAC (IAC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

IAC (IAC - Free Report) reported $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.1%. EPS of -$0.73 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion, representing a surprise of -0.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -265.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how IAC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Angi Inc: $300.40 million compared to the $305.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32% year over year.
  • Revenue- Dotdash Meredith: $475.90 million versus $457.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Revenue- Search: $133.50 million versus $145.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.
  • Revenue- Emerging & Other: $150.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.1%.
  • Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Digital Revenue: $283.60 million compared to the $264.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Print Revenue: $198.40 million compared to the $196.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$2.20 million compared to the -$1.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.1% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Angi Inc: $41.40 million compared to the $27.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Dotdash Meredith: $123.50 million compared to the $101.78 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$23.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$24.48 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Emerging & Other: $8.20 million versus $5.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Search: $7.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.14 million.
Shares of IAC have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

