Keysight (KEYS) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight (KEYS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 21.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.25 billion, exhibiting a decline of 9.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Keysight metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Communications Solutions Group' at $831.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' stands at $412.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.
Analysts expect 'Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' to come in at $115.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $140 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group' will reach $198.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $269 million.
Over the past month, shares of Keysight have returned +1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Currently, KEYS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.