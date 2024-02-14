We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for International Flavors (IFF) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from International Flavors (IFF - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, indicating a decline of 22.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.72 billion, representing a decrease of 4.5% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some International Flavors metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Nourish' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net sales- Scent' to come in at $567.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Pharma Solutions' at $220.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Health & Biosciences' to reach $508.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish' will reach $172.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $195 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions' will reach $39.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent' stands at $114.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $95 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences' should arrive at $123.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $121 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, International Flavors shares have recorded returns of +1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IFF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>