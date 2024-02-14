We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to WillScot (WSC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that WillScot (WSC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $620.83 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some WillScot metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- North America Storage' at $231.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- North America Modular' of $389.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sale- New units' will likely reach $15.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Leasing and services revenue- Delivery and installation' will reach $101.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Leasing and services revenue- leasing' stands at $488.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America Storage' will reach $119.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111.48 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America Modular' will reach $164.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $156.61 million in the same quarter last year.
