Compared to Estimates, Parsons (PSN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Parsons (PSN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.49 billion, up 35.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +9.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Parsons performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Critical Infrastructure: $650.98 million compared to the $603.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Federal Solutions: $843.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $703.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Critical Infrastructure: $45.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.10 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Federal Solutions: $82.49 million versus $63.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Parsons have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

