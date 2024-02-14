Back to top

Compared to Estimates, IQVIA (IQV) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

IQVIA Holdings (IQV - Free Report) reported $3.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $2.84 for the same period compares to $2.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion, representing a surprise of +2.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how IQVIA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Technology & Analytics Solutions: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Research & Development Solution: $2.15 billion versus $2.13 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
  • Revenues- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions: $186 million versus $172.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
Shares of IQVIA have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

