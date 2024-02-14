Back to top

Compared to Estimates, IPG (IPGP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, IPG Photonics (IPGP - Free Report) reported revenue of $298.89 million, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to -$1.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $285.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was -6.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how IPG performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales by Product- High-Power Continuous Wave ('CW') Lasers: $105.44 million compared to the $110.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales by Product- Medium-Power CW Lasers: $14.53 million compared to the $15.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales by Product- Other Revenue including Amplifiers, Service, Parts, Accessories and Change in Deferred Revenue: $87.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.27 million.
  • Sales by Product- Quasi-Continuous Wave ('QCW') Lasers: $12.67 million compared to the $11.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales by Product- Laser and Non-Laser Systems: $44.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.17 million.
  • Sales by Product- Pulsed Lasers: $35.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.40 million.
Shares of IPG have returned -12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

