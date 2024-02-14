Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Rollins (ROL) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Rollins (ROL - Free Report) reported revenue of $754.09 million, up 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $750.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rollins performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Residential: $340.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $336.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
  • Revenues- Termite completions, bait monitoring, & renewals: $147.87 million compared to the $144.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Commercial: $256.70 million compared to the $254.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Rollins here>>>

Shares of Rollins have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Rollins, Inc. (ROL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise