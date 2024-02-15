Back to top

Getty Realty (GTY) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Getty Realty (GTY - Free Report) reported revenue of $45.62 million, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Getty Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest on notes and mortgages receivable: $2.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +258.8%.
  • Revenues- Revenues from rental properties: $45.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share - Diluted: $0.30 compared to the $0.31 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Getty Realty have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

