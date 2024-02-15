Back to top

TripAdvisor (TRIP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, TripAdvisor (TRIP - Free Report) reported revenue of $390 million, up 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $372.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +72.73%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TripAdvisor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$28 million compared to the -$29 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- TheFork: $39 million compared to the $37.69 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Viator: $161 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $155.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Viator: $15 million versus $1.38 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of TripAdvisor have returned +30.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

