Palomar (PLMR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Palomar (PLMR - Free Report) reported revenue of $102.35 million, up 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $95.07 million, representing a surprise of +7.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Palomar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Expense Ratio: 55.1% versus 54.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Loss Ratio: 19.1% versus 20.9% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Combined Ratio: 74.2% versus 76.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted combined ratio: 68.8% compared to the 72.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $7.02 million compared to the $6.24 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Commission and other income: $1.59 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.8%.
  • Revenues- Net earned premiums: $93.75 million compared to the $90.28 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.
Shares of Palomar have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

