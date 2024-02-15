Back to top

Curtiss-Wright (CW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Curtiss-Wright (CW - Free Report) reported $785.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $3.16 for the same period compares to $2.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $737.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.92, the EPS surprise was +8.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Curtiss-Wright performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Sales- Aerospace & Industrial: $238.22 million compared to the $235.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
  • Adjusted Sales- Naval & Power: $307.82 million versus $295.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
  • Adjusted Sales- Defense Electronics: $239.75 million compared to the $207.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Reported Operating Income- Aerospace & Industrial: $44.05 million versus $47.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (expense)- Corporate and eliminations: -$9.22 million compared to the -$10.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Reported Operating Income- Naval & Power: $56.85 million compared to the $56.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Reported Operating Income- Defense Electronics: $69.02 million versus $63.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Curtiss-Wright have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

