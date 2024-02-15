Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sonoco (SON) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Sonoco (SON - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.64 billion, down 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.02, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, representing a surprise of +2.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sonoco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Consumer Packaging: $855.69 million versus $953.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.
  • Net Sales- All Other: $187.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $195.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.
  • Net Sales- Industrial Paper Packaging: $593.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $530.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- Consumer Packaging: $82.98 million compared to the $93.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- All Other: $22.34 million versus $21.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- Industrial Paper Packaging: $61.50 million compared to the $66.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Sonoco have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

