Compared to Estimates, American Equity (AEL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

American Equity Investment (AEL - Free Report) reported $582.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $1.99 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $575.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73, the EPS surprise was +15.03%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Equity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net investment income: $582.18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $575.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
  • Premiums and other considerations: $2.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.2%.
  • Annuity product charges: $96.95 million versus $64.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +57.2% change.
  • Other revenue: $21.97 million compared to the $21.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.1% year over year.
Shares of American Equity have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

