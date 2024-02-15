We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Synopsys (SNPS) Q1 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.43 per share, reflecting an increase of 30.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.61 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.6%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Synopsys metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Maintenance and service' should arrive at $290.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +20% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Time-based products' of $894.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.3% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Upfront products' at $393.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +17% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue by segment- Software Integrity' to reach $141.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.
Over the past month, Synopsys shares have recorded returns of +10.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNPS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.