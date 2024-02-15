Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Alkermes (ALKS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Alkermes (ALKS - Free Report) reported revenue of $377.48 million, up 23.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $361.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +4.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alkermes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty revenues: $135.50 million compared to the $123.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $241.97 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $241.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.
  • Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- LYBALVI: $56.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $54.62 million.
  • Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- VUMERITY: $33.60 million versus $31.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- ARISTADA: $83.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $84.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
  • Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- VIVITROL: $102.39 million versus $101.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
  • Revenues- Research and development revenue: $0 million compared to the $0.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -72.7% year over year.
Shares of Alkermes have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

