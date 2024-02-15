Back to top

PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, PENN Entertainment (PENN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, down 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.75, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.57, the EPS surprise was -207.02%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PENN Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- West segment: $133.70 million compared to the $129.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Interactive segment: $31.50 million compared to the $187.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -84.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- South segment: $285.10 million versus $286.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
  • Revenues- Northeast segment: $662.90 million compared to the $650.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Midwest segment: $290.60 million versus $281.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
Shares of PENN Entertainment have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

