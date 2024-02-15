PBF Energy (
Compared to Estimates, PBF Energy (PBF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) reported $9.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.7%. EPS of -$0.41 for the same period compares to $4.41 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.56 billion, representing a surprise of +6.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -612.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how PBF Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Mid-Continent: $6.94 per barrel versus $8.34 per barrel estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Gross refining margin, excluding special items: $9.88 per barrel versus $11.8 per barrel estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Gross refining margin, excluding special items - East Coast: $11.29 per barrel versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $13.39 per barrel.
- Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Gulf Coast: $10.89 per barrel versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $10.66 per barrel.
- Gross refining margin, excluding special items - West Coast: $8.93 per barrel versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $12.55 per barrel.
- Production - Mid-Continent: 143 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 139.27 thousands of barrels of oil per day.
- Production - West Coast: 240.4 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 250.46 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by six analysts on average.
- Production - Gulf Coast: 175.8 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 174.37 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts.
- Production - East Coast: 325.7 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 319.64 thousands of barrels of oil per day.
- Revenues- Logistics: $96.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $95.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
- Revenues- Refining: $9.13 billion versus $7.83 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.8% change.
- Revenues- Eliminations: -$87.40 million compared to the -$82.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
Shares of PBF Energy have returned +26.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.