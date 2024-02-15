Back to top

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN - Free Report) reported $371.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $365.13 million, representing a surprise of +1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cedar Fair, L.P. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Attendance: 5,776 thousand versus 5,346.7 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • In-park per capita spending: $58.61 compared to the $61.75 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenues- Admissions: $194.73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $194.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
  • Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other: $55.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $53.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games: $120.70 million compared to the $114.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cedar Fair, L.P. here>>>

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

