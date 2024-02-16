We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Adma Biologics (ADMA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $5.40, indicating a +1.31% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.
The infectious disease drug developer's shares have seen an increase of 8.11% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $73.5 million, up 47.06% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Adma Biologics is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Adma Biologics is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.31, so one might conclude that Adma Biologics is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.