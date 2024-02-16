We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $55.51, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.58% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 2.16% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, up 19.18% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $174.9 million, indicating a 29.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.56. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.56.
We can also see that AMPH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Generic Drugs industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 176, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.